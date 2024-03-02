Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

ZM stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

