Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 251,426 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

