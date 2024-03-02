Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.