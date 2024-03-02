Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of UJO stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.65 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.53. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.43).
About Union Jack Oil
