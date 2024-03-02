Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$173.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$156.37 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$95.59 and a one year high of C$159.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$145.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
