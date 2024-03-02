High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
