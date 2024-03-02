National Bankshares Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$49.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.20.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The company has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

