Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$27.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.76.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$17.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.65.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

