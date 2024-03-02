Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.80. The company has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

