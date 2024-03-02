Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.97 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

