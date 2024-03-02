Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE CHR opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$400.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.