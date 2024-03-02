BMO Capital Markets Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.82.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$125.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

