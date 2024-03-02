TD Securities Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

TSE BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

