Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Shares of BMO opened at C$123.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$127.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

