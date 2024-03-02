Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

TSE BNS opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.83. The stock has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

