Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$4.95

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.12 to C$4.95 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
