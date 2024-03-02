Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$4.95

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.12 to C$4.95 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$4.31 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$235.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

