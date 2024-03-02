Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GKP) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
LON GKP opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.84. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
