Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GKP) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

LON GKP opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.84. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

See Also

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

