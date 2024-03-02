Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 435 ($5.52) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 310 ($3.93) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 12 month low of GBX 231 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The company has a market cap of £217 million, a P/E ratio of 1,409.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
