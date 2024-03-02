Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON ABDP opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £424.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,936.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.10. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,277 ($16.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,070 ($26.26). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a GBX 4.42 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a yield of 0.26%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,276.60%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

