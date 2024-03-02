Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 1.3 %

HL opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.36) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 756.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

