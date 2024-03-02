Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Purchases £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 1.3 %
HL opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.36) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 756.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
