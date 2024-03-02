Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £6,661 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Jann M. Brown bought 33,305 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,448.76).

Pharos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 19.55 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.89. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

