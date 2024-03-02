ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. ODP has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ODP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

