ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 775,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ZeroFox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. On average, analysts expect that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.