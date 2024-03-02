Seven & i Stock to Split on Monday, March 4th (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, March 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Seven & i has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

