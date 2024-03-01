Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.98 and a 1 year high of $310.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

