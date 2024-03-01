Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.86.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $308.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

