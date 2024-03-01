Corton Capital Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.71.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $241.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

