Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

