Waverly Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,072,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 963.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.21. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

