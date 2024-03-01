Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,452 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.