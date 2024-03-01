Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,452 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

Shares of ZS opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

