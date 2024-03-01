United Services Automobile Association Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $333.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.89. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.33 and its 200-day moving average is $278.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.