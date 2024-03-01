Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

