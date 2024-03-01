Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 376.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 190,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

