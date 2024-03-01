United Services Automobile Association Purchases 9,905 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.4% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.