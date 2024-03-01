United Services Automobile Association Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

