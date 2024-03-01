Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $398.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $406.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

