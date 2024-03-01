HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

