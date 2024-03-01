United Services Automobile Association Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

