Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 20,799 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,069.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,300.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,189.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,002.07. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.13 and a twelve month high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

