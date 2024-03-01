Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 246.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $137.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

