Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 262,405 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 200,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 74,072 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 339,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,631,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in CSX by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

