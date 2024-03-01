Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

