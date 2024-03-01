AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,240 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.95% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

