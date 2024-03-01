Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,726 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

