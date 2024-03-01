Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Copa worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Copa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $97.47 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

