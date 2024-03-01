First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.