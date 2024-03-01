Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $584,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,371,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

