Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FDX opened at $248.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $252.47. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.