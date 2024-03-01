Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.85.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

