Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $35,298,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hayward by 121.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

